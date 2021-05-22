Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $238.90

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.28. The stock had a trading volume of 654,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,297. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.34 and its 200-day moving average is $222.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

