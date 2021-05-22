Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $77.67

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CCS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,684. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

