Analysts Offer Predictions for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

