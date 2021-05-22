Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $978.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.90 million and the lowest is $974.40 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $576.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 631,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

