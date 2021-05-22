Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.87 billion and the highest is $6.18 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $26.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $27.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $29.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

LEN stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.59. 1,586,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,003. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

