Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.44. iRobot posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.34. 205,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iRobot by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in iRobot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

