Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.86. FMC reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.88. 446,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,216. FMC has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.