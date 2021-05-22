Analysts Expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

EXTR traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 1,841,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

