Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.45 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIGR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 107,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,032. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

