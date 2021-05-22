Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post sales of $43.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $47.24 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS remained flat at $$4.08 on Friday. 685,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.70 million, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

