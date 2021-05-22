Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,857,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

TCPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.64. 184,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $845.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

