Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce ($2.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.21). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($7.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.13) to ($3.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

