Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.64. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 425,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,200,956.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $557,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,519.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,764 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

