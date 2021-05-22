Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.500-1.720 EPS.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $159.36. 3,526,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $164.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

