Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $179.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $183.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.23. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $109.52 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.