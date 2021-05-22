Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.500-1.720 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $150.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $109.52 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

