Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.500-1.720 EPS.
ADI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.