Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.500-1.720 EPS.

ADI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

