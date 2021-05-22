Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

