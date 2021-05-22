Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

