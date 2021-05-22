Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) EVP James Andrew Harron Sells 6,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,468. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

