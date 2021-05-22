Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.29.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

