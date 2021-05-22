American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 282.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.95. 1,586,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,936. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

