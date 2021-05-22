American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 8,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 16,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHOTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

