American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,222 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in American Express by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89. American Express has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.