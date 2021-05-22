American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. 2,015,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

