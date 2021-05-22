American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.65. 2,015,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

