Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

