Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,882. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

