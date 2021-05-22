Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.