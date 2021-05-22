Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

