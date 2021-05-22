Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 813,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

