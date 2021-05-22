Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,498 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $100.56.

