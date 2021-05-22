Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

