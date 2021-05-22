Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $732,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.12. 1,605,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.05 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

