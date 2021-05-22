Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 8.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UJUL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of UJUL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

