Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. 15,474,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,403,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

