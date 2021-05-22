Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $373,562.20 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $373,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.86 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

