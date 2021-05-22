Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.82 on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,982.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

