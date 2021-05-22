Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.82 on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,277.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,982.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

