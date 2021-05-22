Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

ADBE opened at $488.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

