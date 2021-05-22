Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,348,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $95.85 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41.

