Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,467 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.