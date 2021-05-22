Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,754 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

