Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,395 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

