AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading 7.4% Higher

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.68. 1,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Vera sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $609,644.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426,935 shares in the company, valued at $103,314,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,472 shares of company stock worth $12,975,188. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AlloVir by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 64.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

