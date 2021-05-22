Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,947,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

