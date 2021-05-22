Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. On average, analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $93.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.