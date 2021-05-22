Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €222.15 ($261.36).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV traded up €1.55 ($1.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €216.50 ($254.71). The stock had a trading volume of 916,404 shares. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €216.87 and a 200-day moving average of €203.34.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.