Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 57,039 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $177,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $296.75 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.89 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.54. The company has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 180.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.