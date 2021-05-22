Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,912,396 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,912,396 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Plug Power worth $160,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

